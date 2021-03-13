Stephanie McMahon Talks Move To Hire More Female WWE Writers

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to Digital Spy. As part of the interview, McMahon stated how the company is looking to hire more female writers to give WWE programming a different feel and perspective.

“Hiring in the writing room is really important” Stephanie McMahon began. “Because it has previously been a fairly male-dominated writing room and there are big efforts right now to change that.”

Stephanie McMahon on Writer’s Room Representation

“I don’t have the stats off the top of my head” McMahon continued. “So I’m not sure how many women we’ve hired since we started but I know it’s several, including a senior ranking VP (Christine Lubrano) who’s in charge of many different aspects of making sure that the creative and partnerships and all lines of business are all working together.”

Stephanie McMahon finished by saying that the company are looking to ‘improve’ their storylines. “So there’s a been a huge movement. And for both men and women we are always looking to improve our storylines no matter what and improve our character development.”