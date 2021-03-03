The Case for Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Main Eventing One Night of WrestleMania 37

On the February 26th edition of WWE SmackDown, Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair selected Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania 37 opponent. With over 6 weeks of build-up and with two women at the top of their game, this match should headline night one of WrestleMania 37 on April 10th

Bianca Belair battled in the Women’s Royal Rumble for almost an hour, entering at number 3 and winning the match. At the same time Sasha Banks fought of Carmella, ending the storyline she was involved in leading up to the Rumble. Since then, it had been rumored that Bianca would choose Sasha as her opponent at WrestleMania.

The two have been involved in tag-team action up until last Friday and are now set to enter their own feud leading up to the big showdown. The only previous time a women’s match headlined WrestleMania was in 2019, but this matchup has all the makings to be a lot better and holds the potential to be a main event that lives long in the memory.

Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

With the benefit of WrestleMania being spread of two nights again, there is more opportunity for exposure and appreciation. Edge and Roman Reigns will deservedly be the main event for night 2 of WrestleMania, but Bianca and Sasha have just as much claim to also close out the show.

Bianca has only been a part of the main roster since last year’s WrestleMaina, where she was put with the Street Profits, but her meteoric rise since has been admirable. After being transferred to the blue brand of WWE, Bianca has been involved in exciting feuds with Billie Kay and Natalya as well as representing SmackDown at Survivor Series. She then went on to become the second-ever African American Superstar to win the Royal Rumble, lasting a total 57 minutes in the match.

On the other hand, we have Sasha Banks, who has finally been given the opportunity to hold on to the Women’s Championship belt for a sustained period of time. After a lengthy back-and-forth with the company, Sasha stayed with WWE despite there being rumours she was set to leave the promotion. The Boss entered a memorable feud with long-time best friend Bayley, from whom she captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from at the 2020 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Prior to this defence, Sasha had lost all of her title matches where she held the belt going into the match. After beating Bayley in the rematch, she ended a drought of unsuccessful defences with a main roster singles title, finally opening up a new chapter in her era of being champion.

With the match now made official, we have just over a month until WrestleMania where both women have the opportunity to prove why they should be headlining one of the nights.

Both Sasha and Bianca’s promo-cutting skills are only bettered by their in-ring abilities, providing us with a plethora of entertainment. May the best woman win.