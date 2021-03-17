The New Day On Title Win: “Don’t Be Mad At Us For Doing Our Job”

The New Day were able to win tag team gold again on this week’s Monday Night Raw as they became 11-time tag team champions. They defeated the top tag team on the Raw brand — The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions. Fans weren’t too happy with this decision however, as the win was met with reactions like “Again?”, “Tired of seeing them as champs,” etc.

Another reason why New Day’s new title reign was met with bit of a negative reaction was because it put a halt to the momentum that The Hurt Business was enjoying going into WrestleMania 37 with Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion. After their Raw match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were interviewed backstage where they noted fans’ censure against their title win.

“We told a lot of people what was going to happen. A lot of people are upset — ‘Oh, we’re tired of seeing New Day as the champions!’ Don’t be mad at us, be mad at Cedric, be mad at Shelton for not being to keep the tag team championships,” Kofi Kingston hit back at the criticism. “Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Be mad at them, don’t be mad at us for doing our jobs. All we do is we go out there, we entertain, and we win championships. That’s it. Don’t be mad at us, be mad at your favorites.”

EXCLUSIVE: The #NewDay are now the 1??1?? TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins had a night of triumph on #WWERaw but have a lot to say about their BIG #WrestleMania challenge from @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/w8fFwyIfb6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021

“This is our 11th time. When you’re a child you think, ‘I wanna be a WWE Superstar.’ You don’t even fathom the fact that you can possibly become 11-time WWE World Tag Team Champions and then it becomes your reality,” Xavier Woods said regarding his run as part of The New Day. “You feel that? Our dreams are sueños, have become our realidad. Don’t be mad at us. We are frothing at the mouth for more teams. Please believe it. We want to beat up new teams, we want to pin new teams, we want to make new teams tap out. So come to us, wherever you are.”

The New Day were also challenged to a match at WrestleMania 37 by AJ Styles and Omos who came out to the ring after New Day’s match. Styles said he has held all title in WWE except the tag team straps, and now he’s eyeing them. A match for the titles was later confirmed by WWE for WrestleMania.