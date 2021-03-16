The New Day Win WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, WrestleMania Match Confirmed

The New Day is not only just the top tag team on the Raw brand again, but they’ve also received opponents at WrestleMania 37.

During Monday’s Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to win the Raw Tag Team Titles.

The finish saw Kofi catch Benjamin with a head kick then Woods hit with an elbow dive off the top rope and finally Kingston connected with a foot stomp off the top rope for the win.

11x 11x 11x 11x 11x 11x 11x 11x 11x 11x 11x #ANDNEW RAW Tag Team Champions: @TrueKofi and @AustinCreedWins! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YDJbSZ7X5F — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2021

- Advertisement -

As a result, the group has held gold 11-times. They have surpassed Dudley Boyz for the most Tag Team Championship reigns in WWE by a set of partners reigning together. Also, this marks Kingston’s 13th Tag Team Championship reign of his WWE career. He is just behind Edge for having the most total Tag Title reigns in WWE history by an individual Superstar.

Tonight, @TrueKofi began the 13th Tag Team Championship reign of his @WWE career.



He is now one away from tying @EdgeRatedR (14) for most total Tag Title reigns in #WWE history by an individual Superstar. #WWERaw — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 16, 2021 The New Day Win WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, New WrestleMania Match Confirmed



After the match, AJ Styles came out to the ring for a promo where he talked about how he’s held all the titles in WWE except for the tag team straps. He and Omos challenged The New Day for the titles at WrestleMania 37.

Kingston questioned whether they were registered as a tag team or if they knew how to work as a pair. Woods accepted the challenge.