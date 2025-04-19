The New Day Win WWE World Tag Titles At WrestleMania 41

The New Day have added another reign as Tag Team Champions to their resume, their first after ousting Big E from the faction. In the second match of WWE WrestleMania 41, Kofi Kingston and Big E dethroned the War Raiders to win the gold.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Both teams rocked special gear for the Showcase of the Immortals, signifying the significance of the event. The New Day wore gear inspired by Giant Gonzalez, over three decades after his infamous showdown with The Undertaker. The attire also included a three-headed unicorn with one of the heads being withered and broken, a nod to Big E. As for the War Raiders, they wore attire inspired by Clash of Clans, a game that will host WWE talent later this year.

This win marks the New Day’s first taste of championship gold on the main roster in years, and is the 12th title reign overall for the faction. But unlike previous reigns, this one will see fans loathe, not love, the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.