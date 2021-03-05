The Rock Praises Bobby Lashley & The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion and by his side are his stablemates from the Hurt Business. Recently, Lashley, other members of the faction, and the Rock traded comments about representation in wrestling and Lashley’s latest career accomplishment.

The thread started when one Twitter user posted some art work that drew the attention of Lashley and the Rock.

One user on Twitter objected to the picture.

“Everything doesn’t always have to be a race thing. That’s kind of what we’re trying to steer away from and you’re doing the opposite,” this person said.

The Hurt Business’ MVP then responded.

“No. He’s not. That is a beautiful statement about representation and inspiration. It means something when your heros look like you,” MVP Tweeted in response.

This led to the Rock, who is featured in the art work, to comment as well. He praised the Hurt Business and said he was very proud of them.

Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2021

The new WWE Champion then praised the Rock for paving the way.

“You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty,” Lashley Tweeted.

The Rock then responded with the following: