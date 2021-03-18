The Rock Wanted WrestleMania Match? – Scoops on Screen

Jake Jeremy looks at Paul Heyman’s recent bombshell remark that The Rock called him to set up a match with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania.

Check out our opinion editorial video below and let us know if you think The Rock will return to WWE at some point and challenge Roman Reigns.

For context, Paul Heyman recently made the following comments in an interview with GiveMeSport.

“If I could show you one day’s worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind” Heyman stated.”

“Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It’s not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many. Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns himself has commented on the possibility of this match in the past.

“He’s the biggest box-office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box-office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.”

Check out the full article for this story below:

