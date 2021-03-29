The Rock’s “Black Adam” Receives Release Date

The Rock took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that his “Black Adam” film in the DC Comics universe has been given a release date. The film will premiere on July 29, 2022.

The release date represents a 7-month postponement from the original release date. Before the global pandemic, the movie was scheduled for a December 2021 release.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people.

It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN.

As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be.

But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be.

I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.

Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way.

Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true.

I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.”

The official trailer for the film is below: