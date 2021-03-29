Home News

The Rock’s “Black Adam” Receives Release Date

By Ian Carey

The Rock took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that his “Black Adam” film in the DC Comics universe has been given a release date. The film will premiere on July 29, 2022.

The release date represents a 7-month postponement from the original release date. Before the global pandemic, the movie was scheduled for a December 2021 release.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. 
It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. 
As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. 
But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. 
I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. 
Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. 
Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. 
I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.”

The official trailer for the film is below:

