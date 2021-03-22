Thea Trinidad Praises Andrade Following His WWE Departure

Andrade requested his release from WWE earlier this month, but at first, it was denied. Six days later, WWE announced in a statement posted on their website Sunday evening that he had been released.

Andrade later took to Twitter to issue a thank you statement to fans in addition to influential people such as Paul Heyman, Triple H, and William Regal.

The former WWE United States Champion had been paired with Thea Trinidad, better known as Zelina Vega, during the majority of his time with WWE. They found success in NXT and on the main roster.

- Advertisement -

Thea took to Twitter this afternoon to praise Andrade for his work and the person that he is by writing the following:

“Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife.”

Andrade is not under a 90-day non-compete clause following his WWE departure. Thus, he’s free and clear to sign with any promotion that he wants to do business with. Vega is also a free agent after being released by the company last year.