Thea Trinidad Signs Short-Term Deal With Undisclosed Company

Thea Trinidad has signed with someone but what company has landed her remains a mystery. According to a report today from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trinidad has signed a short-term deal with someone, we just don’t know who or even if it is a wrestling company.
It is being reported, however, that the company is not AEW and the deal she signed will prevent her from working for AEW, at least in the short-term.
“Trinidad has signed a deal. We don’t know with who or even that if it’s with a wrestling promotion, but the deal she signed would not allow her to work for another wrestling company and it was not with AEW. It was a somewhat short-term thing and the door wasn’t shut on her eventually working with AEW but it won’t be any time imminently,” wrote Dave Meltzer.
AEW’s Tony Khan has expressed interest in bringing Trinidad in, however.
“She was in a non-compete last time I checked. I’ve been waiting for that… I don’t talk to people when they have the non-compete,” Khan said on Wrestling Observer Radio last month. “I’ve been waiting on her non-compete to expire… when we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view, I’d be interested to see where she’s at.”