Thea Trinidad Signs Short-Term Deal With Undisclosed Company

Thea Trinidad has signed with someone but what company has landed her remains a mystery. According to a report today from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trinidad has signed a short-term deal with someone, we just don’t know who or even if it is a wrestling company.

It is being reported, however, that the company is not AEW and the deal she signed will prevent her from working for AEW, at least in the short-term.

“Trinidad has signed a deal. We don’t know with who or even that if it’s with a wrestling promotion, but the deal she signed would not allow her to work for another wrestling company and it was not with AEW. It was a somewhat short-term thing and the door wasn’t shut on her eventually working with AEW but it won’t be any time imminently,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

- Advertisement -

AEW’s Tony Khan has expressed interest in bringing Trinidad in, however.

“She was in a non-compete last time I checked. I’ve been waiting for that… I don’t talk to people when they have the non-compete,” Khan said on Wrestling Observer Radio last month. “I’ve been waiting on her non-compete to expire… when we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view, I’d be interested to see where she’s at.”