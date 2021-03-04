Tony Khan Comments On “Huge Huge Star” Debuting At AEW Revolution

Paul Wight dropped a bombshell at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. During his first appearance for AEW, Wight revealed that a ‘Hall of Fame’ worthy star will debut this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast and provided some new information about this signing. Khan said, “It’s true. There’s going to be a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge huge star, is going to sign a multi-year deal at the pay-per-view.”

You can listen to Tony Khan's comments in the player embedded below:

Khan confirmed there will actually be two debuts at AEW Revolution: Paul Wight’s mystery man, as well as the 6th and final competitor in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

So, who is the “huge huge star” who has signed a multi-year contract with AEW? Khan’s “It’s true” remark has some fans guessing Kurt Angle. Other possibilities could include Christian, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk or Batista.

Batista Says It’s Not Him

Speaking of Batista, he denies that he’s signing with AEW. In response to a fan on Twitter, Batista reiterated that he is retired from pro wrestling.

They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. ?? https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021

So, just how “done” is Batista with pro wrestling? Back in 2019, Batista told Chris Van Vliet that he would go broke before wrestling another match.

”This is a real wrestling retirement. I am done. My in-ring career is over… I will not have another wrestling match. I will go broke before I have another wrestling match, and I will not go and wrestle for another promotion. It’s not going to happen.”