Tony Khan Confirms AAA Star Will Be Returning To AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that AAA star Laredo Kid will be returning to the promotion this Wednesday.

Laredo Kid first performed in All Elite back at Fyter Fest 2019. The AAA star’s appearance on Wednesday will be his debut on AEW’s Dynamite show.

“Nearly 2 years after his AEW debut in a classic match at Fyter Fest 2019; Laredo Kid will return for his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday LIVE on TNT” Tony Khan wrote on Twitter.

Tony Khan on Laredo Kid

Khan confirmed that Laredo Kid will be joining Death Triangle members Penta and Rey Fenix. Kid replaces PAC who was injured at the AEW Revolution PPV, hurting his ankle.

“Reuniting with the Lucha Brothers Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M to battle World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler.”

PAC and Rey Fenix are the number 1 contenders to The Young Bucks’ AEW Tag Team Championships. It has not been confirmed when the match for the titles will be taking place.

“With PAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with Rey Fenix v. The Young Bucks” Khan continued on Twitter. “So Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match!”