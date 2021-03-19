Update On Andrade Returing To La Sombra Moniker Post-WWE

Andrade recently confirmed reports that he asked WWE for his release. The request was reportedly denied by WWE. It is not known how much time the 31-year-old has left on his contract with the company. When he leaves, he is expected to revert back to his old La Sombra name.

Andrade trademarked the term “La Sombra” for wrestling purposes in 2019. He filed for the trademark 4 years into his WWE career and 1.5 years after his main roster call-up in the spring of 2018. He’s able to use the name without receiving any permission from CMLL to do so. Andrade used the name in CMLL from 2007 until signing with the WWE in 2015.

Can Andrade/La Sombra Put His Mask Back On?

Andrade won’t be able to put on his mask once again without causing some controversy, however. While wrestling as La Sombra, Andrade lost a mask-vs-mask match to Atlantis. The match took place on CMLL’s 82nd Anniversary show in 2015. It was Andrade’s 6th “Luchas de Apuestas” match and first loss.

Andrade is one of a small number of wrestlers to have won major titles in the United States, Mexico, and Japan. He’s a former NXT Champion, WWE United States Champion, IWGP Intercontinental Champion with NJPW, and won a large number of titles throughout his career with CMLL in Mexico. He also took the masks of Volador Jr., Olimpico, and El Felino.