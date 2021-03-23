Update On Bea Priestley’s Status With NJPW

Bea Priestley is no longer a member of Will Ospreay’s United Empire faction. She was kicked out of the group, and seemingly Ospreay’s romantic life, at the conclusion of the New Japan Cup finals this weekend.

As it turns out, Priestley is not expected back in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the angle was likely her send-off. This was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Her contract with New Japan is ending very shortly and it’s not being renewed, she’s done with New Japan. And that is on her as far as the decision, it’s not on them. It’s not like they decided not to use her, it’s she decided not to do New Japan once her contract’s up.”

“This wasn’t an angle necessarily to do a big split-up. It’s possible she’ll come back on April 4th (Sakura Genesis), it’s only a couple of weeks away and she’s going to be in Yokohama which is 25 minutes from Tokyo.”

So, Priestley is finishing up with New Japan but may still be in the area for Sakura Genesis when Ospreay takes on Kota Ibushi. Ospreay has also promised that a new member of the United Empire will be revealed on the show.