Update On When Kenny Omega Is Expected Back In Impact Wrestling

Kenny Omega will face Rich Swann in a title vs title match at Impact Wrestling‘s Rebellion PPV next month. Omega will most likely be a fixture on Impact programming in the build-up to the event as well.
According to a report from PW Insider, Omega was in Nashville yesterday as Impact is taping content this week. This would give the promotion several episodes with Omega to build up the match.
Impact is coming off of a big event on Saturday that aired on Impact Plus. Several notable developments occurred at Sacrifice. Rich Swann beat Moose to move onto Rebellion and Kenny Omega. Juice Robinson & David Finlay won the Impact tag-team titles from Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Also, Ace Austin defeated TJP to win the X-Division Championship.
The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s episode on AXS TV and Twitch:
- Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood & Fire N Flava vs ODB, Alisha Edwards, Jazz, Jordynne Grace, Havok & Neveah
- Rohit Raju vs Shera
- Trey Miguel vs Sami Callihan
- FinJuice vs Team XXXL (Non-title)
Impact Sacrifice Results:
- Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) (w/Rosemary) defeated Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) (7:48)
- Kaleb With A K & Tenille Dashwood defeated Havok & Nevaeh (7:09)
- Violent By Design (Deaner & Joe Doering) (w/Eric Young) defeated Beer Guns (Chris Sabin & James Storm) (w/Jake Something) (11:30)
- Hold Harmless Match
Eddie Edwards defeated Brian Myers (16:45)
- Knockouts Tag-Team Championships
Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) defeated Jazz & Jordynne Grace (10:30)
- X-Division Championship
Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) defeated TJP (c) (12:12) – New Champion
- Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (w/Kimber Lee & Susan) (c) defeated ODB (8:28)
- Impact Tag Team Championships
FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) defeated The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) (14:34) – New Champions
- Impact/TNA World Championship Unification
Rich Swann (c) [Impact] defeated Moose (c) [TNA] (20:16)