Update On When Kenny Omega Is Expected Back In Impact Wrestling

Kenny Omega will face Rich Swann in a title vs title match at Impact Wrestling‘s Rebellion PPV next month. Omega will most likely be a fixture on Impact programming in the build-up to the event as well.

According to a report from PW Insider, Omega was in Nashville yesterday as Impact is taping content this week. This would give the promotion several episodes with Omega to build up the match.

Impact is coming off of a big event on Saturday that aired on Impact Plus. Several notable developments occurred at Sacrifice. Rich Swann beat Moose to move onto Rebellion and Kenny Omega. Juice Robinson & David Finlay won the Impact tag-team titles from Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Also, Ace Austin defeated TJP to win the X-Division Championship.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s episode on AXS TV and Twitch:

Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood & Fire N Flava vs ODB, Alisha Edwards, Jazz, Jordynne Grace, Havok & Neveah

Rohit Raju vs Shera

Trey Miguel vs Sami Callihan

FinJuice vs Team XXXL (Non-title)

Impact Sacrifice Results: