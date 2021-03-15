Update On When NXT Is Moving To Tuesday Nights

There have been several reports as of late that WWE NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights in the not-too-distant future. This has to do with NHL games possibly being broadcast on the USA Network on Wednesday nights soon. According to an update from PW Insider, it is looking as though the episodes of NXT directly following WrestleMania this year will be the first to air on Tuesday night.

The first Tuesday night episode is expected to air on April 13th, 2021.

"Several WWE sources confirmed tofay that the first WWE NXT episode coming out of Wrestlemania 37 weekend is currently scheduled to be held and broadcast on Tuesday 4/13." – PWInsider — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) March 15, 2021

Shawn Michaels recently commented on NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights:

“I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier,” said Shawn Michaels to the New York Post. “It allows people to enjoy that. And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.”

Cody Rhodes also commented on NXT possibly moving nights.

“Not trying to sound braggadocios, we have destroyed them [NXT] for over a year now in that space. Them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesdays,” Rhodes said to ESPN radio recently.

“We’re not reactionary to their booking and won’t change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesdays,” Cody continued.

“There are a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they are planning something else, maybe it’s Wednesday Night Raw for all I know. I’m not assuming their white flag, moving to Tuesday nights, is a true white flag. I’ll wait and see.”