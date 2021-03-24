Latest On WWE Moving NXT To Tuesdays After WrestleMania

WWE is planning to move NXT to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37, effectively ending the Wednesday night wars with AEW.

According to PWInsider which previously confirmed that they have an episode scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 has now provided some more update on the situation. The WWE production schedule for the month of April now “lists WWE NXT for Tuesdays every week post WrestleMania weekend.”

This means that the first NXT episode on Tuesday will be aired on April 13 after WrestleMania 37 and the show will be a regular for Tuesday nights afterwards.

- Advertisement -

The move will put Impact Wrestling against the show and we can expect AXS TV to shift Impact to Thursdays so it remains unopposed.

NXT Moving To Tuesdays

The night 1 of the TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is currently scheduled to air on USA Network on April 7. Night two will then be broadcasted on the WWE Network.

If these listings are accurate, then it will mean that the upcoming Takeover event will be the final NXT show to be broadcasted on Wednesday nights before the change of schedule.

The change will mean that AEW Dynamite will not have any wrestling show competing against it on Wednesdays after the Show Of Shows. So it will be interesting to see how it affects the brand’s ratings.