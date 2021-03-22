Vince McMahon Still Killing It In The Gym at 75 Years Old

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is known for not liking much sleep, and spending as much time as possible in the gym.

The company’s corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte recently shared some footage of Mr McMahon training over the weekend and ripping it up in the WWE gym.

From the footage that was shared, Vince McMahon does not skip leg day. Monteforte mentioned the workout that McMahon was put through, saying “we did Leg Press, & Hack Squats before doing 20 Reps with 5 plates on each side. 10 Reps with 6, 5 Reps with 7, before trying our 1RM : Total 22, 45lb. Plates.”

Check out the video below to see the WWE’s Chief Executive Officer put people a third his age to shame: