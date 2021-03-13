When The AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Idea Was Conceived

This past Sunday saw Kenny Omega defend his AEW Championship against Jon Moxley. The bout was an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch; with ‘homemade’ explosives created by Omega himself (in storyline) which went off at intervals during the match.

The explosions inside the ring were solid. These would pop every time either Moxley or Omega hit the barbed wire that replaced the ring ropes. Unfortunately the ending of the PPV saw the ‘explosions’ turn out to be more of a dud than anything.

Omega recently addressed this on Wrestling Observer Radio. “It was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions; have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised.”

It was also revealed in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the concept for the match has been in the works for a long time. Dave Meltzer wrote that “Kenny Omega came up with the idea more than a year ago, and Jon Moxley was picked as the opponent.”

Meltzer also confirmed that “the idea going in was to have the greatest and most spectacular match of its kind, with both believing the other was the perfect opponent for that job.”

Did you enjoy the match besides the dud of an ending? Let us know in the comments