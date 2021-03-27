WWE Confirms Major Change To WrestleMania Main Event

WWE has officially confirmed a major change to the WrestleMania main event and announced that the Universal Championship bout will now be a triple threat match involving Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

The opening segment of this week’s episode of SmackDown followed up from the events of Fastlane and it saw Daniel Bryan demanding another shot at the Universal title before being taken out by Edge.

After building towards the big announcement throughout the episode, Adam Pearce finally confirmed Bryan’s addition to the match in the main event segment featuring all three of the match participants.

The segment ended in chaos as all three tried to take out each other after the big announcement. The show ended with Edge standing tall in the ring.

The reports of this change have been a point of discussion recently and it has been said that Edge’s appearance played a part in Vince McMahon’s decision to make the big title match a triple threat.

WWE has now announced 11 matches for both nights of WrestleMania and the company has assigned the nights for most of these bouts except for the match between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman.

The company is expected to announce a stipulation for the match and it’s likely that they will confirm the date for the fight then. You can check out the updated match card for the show here.