WWE Has New Doctrine To Scale Back On Signing Older Wrestlers

WWE recently went on a talent signing spree for the NXT brand by signing independent wrestlers and athletes to contracts.

However, one of the big issues with WWE’s roster is there are a number of wrestlers who are hovering around 40 years if not older. Fans have a problem with the older wrestlers getting more TV time than the younger stars, which means there are even more limited spots for the younger guard to get over, and thus, they don’t get pushes so down the line they can replace the aging talent.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is very aware of the aging aspect of their main and developmental roster. As a result, a doctrine has been laid out that states that they want to limit developmental signings to people under the age of 30.

However, there will be exceptions made for someone who is really good or has potential. This news comes after WWE recently signed former Impact Wrestling stars Taya Valkyrie and LA Knight (formerly known as Eli Drake), who are both in their late 30s.

It will be interesting to see which talent who are older get signed or doesn’t just because of their age.