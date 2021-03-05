WWE Issues Notice Advising Wrestlers To Stop ‘Thigh Slapping’

WWE issued a new notice to wrestlers and wants them to stop doing “thigh slaps” when throwing kicks.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a story going around about WWE fining wrestlers for doing this. The story goes onto state that WWE officials have sent a memo to NXT stars about doing the “thigh slaps” and no one has said a word about it since.

Fightful select reports that they were told that a sign was up at WWE events with big, bold letters that said “NO THIGH SLAPPING.” The memo was sent out to talent in February.

It dates back to the 50s when Mr. Wrestling II would do a back slap on his opponents when he would hit a knee lift. Many wrestlers have been known to slap their leg or opponents back.

Meltzer pointed out how Chris Adams did the thigh slap superkick when he came to the United States from the UK. Even WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who is one of the key people in NXT, grew up watching Adams.

Doing “thigh slaps” or “leg slaps” in pro wrestling has received criticism on social media fans. In fact, Randy Orton tweeted about it and had words with Tommaso Ciampa over it after NXT Takeover: In Your House.