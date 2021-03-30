WWE Raw Ratings Hit New 2021 Low (3/29)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 1.816 million viewers and 0.53 rating.

The previous 2021 low came on the February 8th edition with just 1.715 million viewers.Next week’s show should get a bump as it will serve as the go-home edition of Raw for WrestleMania 37. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.733 million viewers and a 0.53 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.697 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.673 million viewers and a 0.58 rating.

This episode featured Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, a contract signing for Asuka and Rhea Ripley‘s Raw Women’s Championship match, Dirt Sheet segment, and Drew McIntyre working two matches at the end of the show against Ali and Ricochet.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.191 million viewers. This is up from the 2.093 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same as the 0.57 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.030 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 1.945 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.020 million viewers while hour two did 2.041 million viewers. The show did 1.868 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.023 million viewers a week ago.