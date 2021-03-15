WWE Signs 2 Australian Independent Wrestlers

WWE has locked up two talented wrestlers from the Australian independent scene. According to a report from PW Insider, Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander have signed with the company and are expected to start their WWE careers in NXT.

30-year-old Matty Wahlberg is from the Sydney area and was trained by Robbie Eagles and Madison Eagles. He has wrestled primarily for the PWA promotion in Australia over the last year.

Steph De Lander is also from Sydney. She too trained with Madison Eagles. She made her professional debut in 2017. Similar to Wahlberg, De Lander has been wrestling primarily on the independents in Australia, including PWA.

Say what you want about #GenerationNow, but in 5 years, when this group has taken over the wrestling world, people will look back at this photo and be amazed they were all in one group together@PWAaustralia @NewPhotography pic.twitter.com/J4NiHEEbnk — ‘21st Century Success Story’ Matty Wahlberg (@MattyWahlberg21) March 8, 2021

As good a group of wrestlers as you’ll see anywhere in the world https://t.co/ylfnmYc5gh — ‘21st Century Success Story’ Matty Wahlberg (@MattyWahlberg21) March 13, 2021

Indi Hartwell On Getting Signed to WWE

- Advertisement -

One current wrestler in WWE who can relate with signing with WWE off the independents is Indi Hartwell. She spoke to Wide World of Sports about the experience.

“I was only a few months into wrestling and WWE was coming to Australia for an NXT tour. My trainer at the time let me know there was a tryout and coming up and let me know to send in a resume,” Hartwell said.

“I got invited to the try out which was in December of 2016, so I was only a few months into wrestling,” she continued. “At the time it was a no but that got my foot in the door and since then I was in conversation with them.”