AEW Dynamite Results (4/28): The Pinnacle & Inner Circle, TNT Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Yuji Nagata on the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Dynamite Results (4/28)

Brian Cage def. Hangman Page Young Bucks def. Matt & Mike Sydal Orange Cassidy def. Pentagon Jr. Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford The Factory def. Nightmare Family Darby Allin def. 10 to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brian Cage def. Hangman Page

Hangman Page faced Brian Cage in the first match of the night. Team Taz attacked Hangman during his entrance but Dark Order chased them away. Cage hit a Powerbomb on the entrance ramp and brought Page back to the ring.

Cage connected with a Belly to Belly Suplex and followed it up with a German Suplex for a near fall. Page battled back with a Suplex of his own for a two count. Hangman connected with a Moonsault outside the ring. Cage quickly battled back and hit a Buckle Bomb. Cage followed it up with he Drill Claw for the pinfall victory.

Young Bucks Picked Up A Win

The Young Bucks squared off with Matt & Mike Sydal tonight. Don Callis was on commentary for the match. Matt and Mike controlled the action early and isolated Matt Jackson in the ring. Sydal hit a Brainbuster and the Sydal bros followed it up with dueling Double Knees.

Matt Sydal hit Nick with a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Nick distracted the referee and Matt Jackson hit a low blow. Young Bucks then hit the BTE Trigger on Mike Sydal for the pinfall victory.

After the match, SCU came to the entrance ramp and said they are ready for a title shot. Christopher Daniels added that he wishes he was facing his friends and not whoever the Young Bucks have become now. SCU vowed to take the titles away from Young Bucks.

Orange Cassidy def. Pentagon Jr.

Orange Cassidy faced Pentagon Jr. tonight on Dynamite. Trent and Alex Abrahantes were ringside for the match. Pentagon prevented Orange from putting his hands in his pockets in the beginning of the match. Cassidy threw his sunglasses out of the ring and finally was able to get his hands in his pockets.

Pentagon withstood Cassidy’s weak kicks and planted him with a Backbreaker. Cassidy sent Pentagon out of the ring and went for a Suicide Dive but Penta countered with a slam. Cassidy hit a Crossbody but Penta shrugged it off and connected with a Brainbuster for a two count.

Cassidy hit Beach Break and went for the cover but Pentagon was able to kick out at two. Orange connected with a Diving DDT off the top rope but Abrahantes hopped on the microphone for a distraction. Cassidy dragged Abrahantes into the ring and Pentagon capitalized with a Piledriver for a near fall. Trent distracted Pentagon and Orange hit the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.

Inner Circle & The Pinnacle Met Before Blood & Guts

Inner Circle and The Pinnacle had a parley tonight to promote their Blood & Guts match next week on Dynamite. Tony Schiavone welcomed the two factions to the ring and The Pinnacle had their own security team. Schiavone said that the team that will have the advantage in the Blood & Guts (WarGames) match will be determined by a coin toss.

Shawn Spears complained that they were lured into this match and should automatically get the advantage. Spears mocked Sammy Guevara for not wrestling in a while and said he planned to put him down at Blood & Guts. Sammy said Spears has been a failure in AEW and was a failure at the last place he worked as well.

Cash Wheeler claimed that Santana & Ortiz are soft and likely won’t make it out of Blood & Guts. Harwood added that he has no fear and is not afraid to die. Dax told Santana & Ortiz to hold their kids close before the match next week. Santana said that they have been locked in a cage before and wondered if the same were true for FTR.

MJF told everyone to keep things cool and said that without Chris Jericho there would be no AEW. MJF added that Jericho was their biggest draw and a bridge for the lapsed fan to get back into wrestling. MJF claimed that Jericho must be struggling with all that pressure and he will be happy to take it from him after he takes his spot.

Jericho told MJF that he was a prick for thinking he can just take a spot. Le Champion told MJF that he has to earn that spot and brought up MJF’s recent insults. Jericho noted that he was jerking the curtain at WCW when he was 25 but was also main eventing shows in Mexico & Japan. Jericho added that MJF will not break Inner Circle apart and that they are going to have to kill Inner Circle at Blood & Guts.

Moxley & Kingston Will Face Omega & Nakazawa Next Week

Kenny Omega instructed Michael Nakazawa to go the ring for a match against Eddie Kingston. Eddie wanted nothing to do with it and said he wanted to fight Kenny Omega. AEW Champion Kenny Omega came to the entrance ramp and said that is not how this works. Kingston beat Nakazawa down and threatened to break his ankle.

Omega told him to do so because Nakazawa knows what he signed up for. Jon Moxley interrupted and hurled Omega into the ring. Moxley choked out Omega as Kingston demanded a tag team match. Don Callis reluctantly agreed and it will be Moxley & Kingston versus Omega & Nakazawa next week.

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Penelope Ford faced Kris Statlander tonight. Kip Sabian & Orange Cassidy were ringside for the match. Statlander and Ford traded punches in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Statlander hit a Powerslam and Penelope retreated out of the ring. Kris set up for a Suicide Dive but opted to “boop” Penelope on the nose instead. Sabian distracted Statlander and Ford capitalized with a Knee Drop. Penelope followed it up with a German Suplex into the middle turnbuckle and then a Brainbuster for a two count. Statlander battled back and hit the Big Bang Theory for the pinfall victory.

The Factory def. Nightmare Family

Nightmare Family faced The Factory tonight. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo) showed up in a Nightmare Family bus. Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Billy Gunn quickly went after them and a brawl broke out.

QT Marshall booted Billy Gunn in his injured ribs and Comoroto locked in a Bear Hug. Gunn escaped and tagged in Dustin. Dustin hit a shoulder tackle and tagged in Lee Johnson. Lee hit Solow with a Neckbreaker and a Blue Thunder Bomb but Nick Comoroto broke it up. Johnson took out QT and Comoroto with a Splash. Ogogo hit a couple cheap shots while the referee was distracted. QT tagged himself back in to pin Johnson.

After the match, Comoroto beat down Dustin Rhodes some more. Colten and Austin Gunn rushed the ring and QT retreated back to the bus. Comoroto and Solow brawled with Austin and Colten in the ring. Cody Rhodes showed up and attacked QT Marshall by the bus. Rhodes got QT in the Figure Four and Marshall tapped out. Rhodes will face QT Marshall next week.

Miro Attacked Kip Sabian

Kip Sabian went to talk to Miro backstage as Miro had been looking for him. Miro launched Sabian into a garage door and beat the hell out of him. Miro choked Kip with a chain before punching him in the face. Miro then slammed the door on Kip’s arm and said nobody is going to stop him from becoming champion. Miro then gave Kip a hug and forgave him.

Darby Allin Retained

Darby Allin put the TNT Championship on the line against Dark Order’s 10 in this week’s main event. Sting and Dark Order were ringside for the title match. 10 controlled the match early and backed Darby to the corner. Allin got 10 in a Headlock and delivered some punches to the head. Darby went for a Crossbody but 10 swatted him away. 10 hit a Spinebuster but Darby responded with a Stunner.

Allin applied an Armbar but 10 escaped. The action spilled out of the ring and Darby hit 10 & 5 with a Senton off the apron. Ethan Page interfered and hit Darby with a cheap shot while the referee was distracted. 10 went for the Full Nelson but Allin broke free with a few elbows to the face. 10 then applied a Bear Hug but Darby escaped by ripping away at 10’s mask.

Darby went for the Coffin Drop but 10 caught him. 10 locked in the Full Nelson this time in the ring. Allin kicked off the middle turnbuckle into a cover for the victory. Darby Allin is still the TNT Champion. After the match, Allin took off 10’s wrist band that read “Brodie” and held it up. 10 and Allin shared a hug before Dark Order exited. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky then attacked Darby Allin and Sting. Lance Archer and 10 tried to make the save but Page and Scorpio Sky were able to escape after leaving Allin and Sting on the mat to close the show.