AEW Stars React To NHL TV Deal With Turner Sports

The National Hockey League has signed a 7-year agreement with Turner Sports, which owns TBS and TNT. The news has drawn reactions from several people in wrestling. Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Renee Paquette, and CM Punk all reacted to the new NHL TV deal online.

Chris Jericho, whose father is former NHL player Ted Irvine, reacted to the news:

Dr. Britt Baker DMD is a noted fan of her hometown Pittsburgh Penguins. She reacted to the news as well:

Honestly, all I need: Renee and Sid the Kid on my screen at the same time. ? @NHL https://t.co/T5HMruGDtF — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 27, 2021

Renee Paquette was formerly a host on TheScore in Canada. Sports coverage in Canada has a heavy emphasis on hockey. She’s offering her hosting services to TNT.

Hello TNT and the @NHL, I’ll be available for all hosting, backyard or otherwise, by the upcoming season. #gameon https://t.co/QQFswzVYyV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 26, 2021

Noted Chicago Blackhawks fan CM Punk also appears to be interested in this development:

72 regular season games will air on either TNT or TBS throughout the year. Turner can bounce the games between TNT and TBS to avoid having to move Dynamite. Turner will air 3 of 7 Stanley Cup Finals series as part of the deal as well.

The NHL’s deal with Turner was addressed recently by Dave Meltzer.

“AEW will stay in its timeslot, and NHL will probably end up on TBS or a different night,” said Dave Meltzer.