Andrade Posts Photo Of Himself Signing… Something

Free agent Andrade is making moves.

The former NXT Champion was granted his release from WWE last month. Soon after, we learned that he is free to wrestle anywhere and is not subject to WWE‘s common 90-day non-compete clause.

On Friday, Andrade posted a photo of himself about to sign a piece of paper. The paper appears blank, but the post implies he’s made a decision about the next chapter of his career. He included the caption, “New Beginnings!” and the hashtag, #TheWorldIsMine.

Andrade’s significant other, Charlotte Flair, replied that she’s proud of him. This is another indication that whatever he’s signing is significant.

Proud of you — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 2, 2021

Andrade’s Next Move

Andrade spoke with Mas Luchas after his WWE release. He’s open to reuniting with former Los Ingobernables partners RUSH or La Mascara. He also likes the idea of remaining a singles act. He’s had talks with various companies based out of Mexico, but is not interested in signing a contract to wrestle there full time.