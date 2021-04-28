Andrade vs Alberto Del Rio Confirmed for July Event

Former WWE Superstars Andrade and Alberto Del Rio will be performing at an event in July. The two Mexican stars will be colliding in McAllen, Texas on July 31.

Alberto Del Rio spoke to Super Luchas and confirmed that he and Andrade will be in a match this summer.

“For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time” Del Rio said during the interview. “Andrade against Alberto del Rio. I don’t think we have ever seen a poster of such magnitude featuring two Mexican stars in Texas.”

Andrade vs Alberto Del Rio

- Advertisement -

Former WWE Superstars Kalisto, Primo and Epico have also been confirmed for the show in July.

Alberto Del Rio still faces aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault charges. This follows on from an incident from last October involving an unnamed woman.

The trial for the kidnapping and sexual assault was originally expected to take place in San Antonio earlier in 2021. The trial for the case has now been pushed back to May 3.

It has not yet been confirmed if the event will be available to view on PPV.