Andre The Giant Battle Royal And More Announced For WrestleMania Edition SmackDown

WWE has announced that the April 9 episode of SmackDown will be a special WrestleMania edition of the show and the company has confirmed a couple of big matches for the event. The first big announcement the company has made for the show is the addition of the traditional Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal which is usually contested at the Show Of Shows itself.

They have also revealed several participants for the bout and the confirmed names for the battle royal include Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Corbin, Lince Dorado, MACE, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, SLAPJACK, T-Bar and Tucker.

Though this is not the only match and the promotion has announced a big fatal four way match for the SmackDown tag team championships that will be taking place at the show. The match will see current champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defending the titles against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and Otis & Chad Gable.

The April 9 episode of SmackDown will be the WrestleMania go-home episode of the show before the two-night event taking place on April 10 and 11.