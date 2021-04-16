Backstage Details On Mass WWE Releases

For the second year in a row, WWE made roster cuts on April 15th. 10 wrestlers from RAW and Smackdown were released. In 2020, other cuts were made from NXT and developmental that were not initially announced to media or the public as well.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all talent is being paid for the next 3 months up until July 14th.

“All talent released is being paid through 7/14 and will have a non-compete until that point,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report continued to say that there are some recently released wrestlers who will attempt to have the 90-day non-compete clause waived.

“There are people who have or are going to ask to see if that can be waived because they want to get on the market and back to work as soon as possible,” Meltzer continued.

It was also noted that Andrade managed to avoid sitting out for 90 days following his release recently.

After last year’s round of cuts, some wrestlers waiting out their 90 days actually came back to appear on WWE programming. Heath Slater worked a match and segment with Drew McIntyre after being released but before his 90 days were up and before debuting for Impact.