Batista Says That He Wants To Be a ‘Different’ Type of Actor To The Rock

Former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Batista recently spoke to JoBlo.com. Batista is currently promoting his new Army of the Dead film that will be coming out on Netflix May 21.

During the interview, Batista said how he wants to be a different type of actor to the ‘other’ famous pro wrestler turned actor, The Rock.

“I don’t mean this as a dig on him [The Rock], but you know how he is as a character” Batista began the interview. “He feels very professional wrestling to me, I don’t want to be that guy.”

Batista on The Rock

“I want to be an actor, I want to act” Batista added. “I want people to judge me for my acting, my subtlety. So I want to take roles that require that, I don’t want to be a big action guy who just says cool sh*t and kills a lot of people and gets the girl.”

“I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be the guy that makes people cry, who makes people think; [someone] who inspires people” Batista concluded. “I want to be a dramatic actor. So I just love it. I love acting.”

