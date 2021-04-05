Beth Phoenix On The Origin Of Her Glamazon Moniker

The latest episode of the Icons documentary series on WWE Network takes a look at the career of WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix from her very first match in the company to all her accomplishments and more.

During the episode, the former women’s champion opened up about moments such as the time she broke her jaw during her first singles match on Raw.

Phoenix also revealed the origin of her Glamazon moniker and she explained that she first heard it while watching the TV show Sex And The City

“I had to start over. I was looking for a way to repackage myself and catch everyone’s attention again like I had the first time. They knew I could wrestle, I needed something more. I was watching Sex and the City and I heard the term ‘Glamazon’ used and was like, ‘That would make a fabulous moniker.

I got a phone call that said, ‘You’re going back on the road,’ and it never stopped.” said Beth Phoenix, “I started creating the tiara look to stand out, to have one item that would brand me amongst the women. It was my Bret Hart sunglasses.”

Apart from this, the former Diva’s champion talked about the influence of wrestling icon Chyna on her saying that she was enamored when the former DX member first came on the scene.

Phoenix explained that she had seen female bodybuilders before but Chyna was more than that. She had the star power alongside all the men and Beth was inspired by the former WWE star.