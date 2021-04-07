Bianca Belair: “I Didn’t Find Wrestling, Wrestling Found Me”

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble and is now set to challenge Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. She took a different path to WWE than some do. She spoke to the Tampa Bay Times recently about how she didn’t find wrestling, wrestling found her.

“My path to WWE was unique,” Belair said. “I didn’t know it was a dream until it became my reality. But I didn’t find wrestling. Wrestling found me.”

In fact, it was Mark Henry who recruited Belair to WWE. Henry had seen her compete at a Crossfit event and then contacted her to attend a WWE tryout camp. Triple H spoke about how Belair did during that camp.

“When she came in and tried out for us, I don’t know that she knew necessarily what we were,” said Triple H. “She came in and was just this crazy stud athlete, and then you see she’s just an amazing person and that charisma shines through.”

Belair continued to talk about having to play catch-up to understand the business.

“I think the most difficult thing for me was I feel like I was playing catchup in trying to learn the history of the business and the art part of performing,” she said. “I would say (the character Bianca Belair) is pretty much how I am, but just amped up to 1000.”

The full interview with the Tampa Bay Times can be read here.