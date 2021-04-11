Bianca Belair Reacts To WrestleMania 37 Main Event Win

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair won the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1. The ‘EST of WWE’ had a historic match against Sasha Banks that saw her win with her KOD finisher.

Following the match Belair appeared backstage during the WWE Watch Along taping. Bianca Belair took some time to speak about her massive win before the show went off air.

“I feel like we just felt the moment” Bianca Belair began speaking to Watch Along. “We just wanted to extent that moment and we wanted that image to be in the world. Being there, I can honestly say the beginning was one of my favourite parts of the match.”

Bianca Belair on Title Win

“That moment in the beginning, that’s what I’m going to remember for the rest of my life” Belair continued. “My mind is blown, I’m just so full of joy.”

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Belair added. “I knew I had to give it my all, Sasha Banks is amazing and I can’t thank her enough. I love competition and she brought it.”

“I wanted to face the best Sasha Banks and I had to bring my best” Belair concluded. “I will say I am ready for a rematch because I want to prove that tonight… I want to cement it, that I am the EST of WWE.”