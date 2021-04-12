Bianca Belair Talks About Her Emotional Experience at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair made history this past weekend at WWE WrestleMania. The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner defeated Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It was an emotional weekend for the the 32-year-old champion. Bianca Belair spoke with SportsKeeda about her WrestleMania experience, including what it was like arriving to the stadium on Saturday, working with Sasha Banks and much more.

“I was just overcome with all types of emotion,” Belair said. “Just the fact that we were at WrestleMania. It was the main event. We were at the main event of WrestleMania and we were creating history. When I looked across at Sasha Banks, I couldn’t help but smile. I know that we were both fighting for a title, but it was… This moment, it was more than just about me. It was more than just about Sasha. It was more than just about us.”

Bianca Belair’s Emotional Weekend

- Advertisement -

Belair said they got to the stadium around 1pm on Saturday. She could feel the anticipation building until that moment that she and Sasha Banks were across the ring from one another. “To finally be in that moment and just stand in that moment and be able to hear the fans. We haven’t had fans for over a year. To be able to finally hear the fans and hear them chanting EST and Boss. It was just an amazing feeling. I was overcome with emotion. It was just overwhelming.”

She is grateful that she got a chance to make history with Sasha Banks and says “The Boss” elevates everyone that she works with.

“She definitely elevated me last night and I am forever grateful to her for that,” said Belair. “But we’re still going to be fighting it out because I have something that she wants now.”