Bianca Belair Wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

The highly anticipated bout between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion took place in the main event of the first night of the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event.

The match had moments where Belair showed off her strength whether it was carrying Banks up a set of steel steps or holding her in a suplex spot for a lengthy amount of time. A cool spot saw Banks lock in the bank statement and used Belair’s hair while doing so. The finisher saw Belair hit Banks in the stomach with her hair and connected with the Kiss of Death for the win.

Belair got the title shot by winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at number three and was in it for nearly 57 minutes. She last eliminated Rhea Ripley to get the win. The February 26th edition of SmackDown saw Belair declare which title she would challenge for.

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, Banks and Belair unsuccessfully challenged for Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler’s Women’s Tag Team Titles. The company doubled down by booking a rematch at the Fastlane pay-per-view event with the same result.

