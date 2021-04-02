Carmella Believes There Should Be More Women’s Matches On WrestleMania

WWE has announced a total of 12 matches for WrestleMania 37 so far. However, only two of them are women’s matches and Carmella is not happy about this.

The former SmackDown women’s champion appeared on the latest episode of The Bump where she talked about things such as who would be a good tag team partner for her and more.

While talking about the upcoming big event, Carmella mentioned how there are only two women’s matches that have been announced for the show. She said that she wants more women to be featured on the event:

“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches, I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.

As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.

WWE does have plan for two more women’s matches to be added to the WrestleMania card. According to reports, they plan to hold a #1 contenders match for the women’s tag team titles on night one of the show. The winners will then challenge the champions on night two of the event.

Apart from Carmella, the episode of The Bump also featured stars such as The New Day, Trish Stratus and Mick Foley. You can check out the full episode below: