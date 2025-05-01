Carmella Opens Up About WWE Contract Ending: ‘I Was Shocked But Now I’m So Happy’

Former WWE star Carmella has finally addressed the circumstances surrounding her contract ending with the company, clarifying misconceptions about her departure while expressing gratitude for her time in WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, she opened up about the emotional journey.

The Shocking Moment

“In the moment it was very jarring. I was shocked. I feel like it was shocked and immediately I was shocked and because I didn’t get a lot of notice to me. That’s what kind of was like, wow,” Carmella explained about learning her contract wouldn’t be renewed.

However, she emphasized that her feelings have evolved significantly since then.

“But I’m so happy. I’m so so happy. Everything happens for a reason. I feel so blessed. Like with my time at WWE, I I mean, everyone that I’ve seen here today, it’s like joking around with Big Show and like I saw Ellsworth. I’m like, this is wild.”

Addressing the Misconceptions

Carmella directly addressed criticism and misconceptions that arose after her podcast comments about leaving WWE.

“I wasn’t at all saying anything bad about WWE. I’m like so grateful for my time at WWE. Eventually, I’m going to leave WWE. Like, there’s no way I can live like work there forever.”

She acknowledged feeling hurt about how things ended while maintaining perspective.

“For me personally, I was just a little upset and hurt, I guess, with how it ended, but it was going to end no matter what, you know? And I was just a little hurt with how it ended, that’s all.”

Looking Forward

Now several months removed from the situation, Carmella is embracing her new identity outside of wrestling.

“I even though I had been away for 2 years, I was still under contract. And it’s like for the first time in 12 years, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m Leah. I’m not Carmela.’ Like, but who is Leah without wrestling?”

Despite this transition, she remains open to future opportunities with WWE.