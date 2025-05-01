Carmella Talks ‘Snatch’ Platform to Support Women Through Pregnancy Loss and Motherhood

Former WWE star Carmella has channeled her personal experiences with pregnancy loss into creating a supportive community for women facing similar challenges. Speaking on Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, she revealed the inspiration behind her new platform, Snatch.

Born from Personal Tragedy

“When I had my miscarriages, I feel like I kind of was alone in that and I wanted to share my experience. And through that, I realized how much we needed to talk about these things as women. And so, that’s why I created Snatch,” Carmella explained.

The platform addresses a critical gap in women’s health discussions.

“Snatch is a platform for women um to kind of be educated and discuss all things related to fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, motherhood.”

Real Impact on Real Women

The response to her openness has been overwhelming, with women sharing how her vulnerability has helped them through their own struggles.

“There was a woman here today and her she was with her son the same age as Dimmitri and she was like because you spoke up about your birth story, it made me feel so much better about mine cuz she had a really traumatic birth.”

Carmella shared that the impact extends beyond pregnancy and birth experiences.

“I feel like there are so many women that have come out of the woodwork and just said like even today, women coming up to me today saying and and men coming up to me today saying that I helped their wives to talk about my ectopic pregnancy or to talk about the miscarriages.”

Transforming Platform into Purpose

This venture represents a significant shift in how Carmella uses her public platform.

“It’s just really really cool to know that like I’ve taken my platform and turned it into something different and just meeting so many people that it’s helped.”

She takes particular pride in building a genuine community focused on real-life experiences rather than highlights.

“I feel like because I’ve had a platform through WWE and kind of like years ago and just kind of lean more into just like showing like the highlights and the best clips of your life that now I’m like what I’m really leaning into is the real life aspect and I love that.”

Through Snatch, Carmella is proving that sometimes our greatest challenges can become our most meaningful contributions to others facing similar struggles.