CM Punk Believes Eddie Kingston is the Champion on the Mic

Back when he was wrestling, CM Punk was a man who knew how to cut a good promo. That’s not even talking about the Pipe Bomb promo, a moment forever etched into the annals of wrestling history.

When a man knows what it takes to deliver a good speech in front of a crowd, they are also going to be adept at recognizing that same ability in someone else. So when CM Punk took the time to respond to a recent tweet asking about the best talkers in wrestling, his answer may have come as a bit of a surprise.

Eddie Kingston — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021

His response may also come as a bit of head-scratcher after in a recent Twitter Q&A session Punk openly admitted that he had not been following wrestling for some time.

“I do not [currently watch wrestling], … Whatever I know, I know strictly off of social media just because it’s huge on social media. If someone does something relatively newsworthy, it’s in the feed, so I’ll keep up with it that way.”

How true that is will probably remain a mystery. However, for a man who name can be heard at pretty much any WWE taping, and the self-proclaimed ‘Best in the World’ it seems almost as unlikely as us ever seeing him back in the ring.

CM Punk Had a Very Different Promo Style to Eddie Kingston

Since his move to AEW, Eddie Kingston has risen to become a big name, his new partnership with his old-time buddy Jon Moxley points to exciting things in the future.

While there are some who may question his in-ring finesse, Kingston is an old-school brawler. He comes ready for a fight, and not just with his fists. Was CM Punk right to claim Kingston is gives the best promo going right now? Maybe. There’s not much originality or heartfelt talk coming from WWE these days, and while Jericho remains hot on the mic, Kingston has a depth and grit to his speeches that right deserve to be recognized.

Just imagine if you would, the chance to see Kingston and Punk both being the mic-men in a feud between two factions. It could be worth its weight in gold.