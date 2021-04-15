CM Punk On What Wrestling & Horror Fans Have In Common

CM Punk is doing media rounds to promote his new movie Jakob’s Wife. The film will be available on-demand and in select theatres beginning tomorrow. Punk recently spoke to Digital Spy and commented on the similarities between wrestling fans and fans of horror films.

“Horror fans, as well as wrestling fans, will almost die on hills that they normally wouldn’t die on, meaning, ‘I discovered this wrestler first, I discovered this movie first’,” Punk said.

“And you’re almost not allowed to like it because you weren’t in on the ground floor. Horror movie fans and wrestling fans really are so passionate that they hold what they love near and dear to their heart and they almost want to protect it.”

“Whereas they should want everybody to like it – the more popular it is, the more eyeballs that are on it, the more content you probably get,” he continued.

CM Punk on Horror and Wrestling Fans

Punk continued to say that both horror films and wrestling get a bad reputation from some.

“I think the majority of people will view horror and wrestling as a lower brow entertainment, which, when it is done to the best of its ability, neither are.”

“I think that keeps those fans on the defensive, you know they’re used to having to defend what they love because other people will constantly remind them of, ‘Oh, that’s fake,’ or ‘Oh, that’s just a bunch of blood and boobs’ or whatever.”

The full interview with Punk can be read here. A trailer for Jakob’s Wife is below: