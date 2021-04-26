Former WWE Star Makes Big Debut at IMPACT Rebellion

In the build-up to IMPACT Rebellion, all talk was on the main event title match, however, it was the returning W Morrissey who stole the early credits. Making his debut as a substitute for the injured Eric Young in the Violent by Design 8-man tag match.

Whether the injury was genuine or rather a well-timed piece of story telling the addition of Morrissey to the Impact roster is a big move.

Morrissey is better known for his time with WWE wrestling as Big Cass. He is a man on a personal and professional mission after a series of real-life issues derailed his wrestling career. Morrissey has been brutally open and honest about his battle with depression and alcohol addiction. Seeing him back on the main wrestling roster is the start of his redemption.

- Advertisement -

Morrissey looked to be in the best shape of his career. Taking the took the fight to James Storm and his crew. While the rivalry between Storm and Young had been the driving factor behind the meeting, yet it was Morrissey who stole the show.

Not only did he get a considerable chunk of in-ring time, but he also picked up the win. Hitting an impressive East River Crossing on Willie Mack. After the bell, Morrissey continued to rain down blows on his fallen opponent, in a clear statement to his VBD brethren that he is ready to help their cause and bring the violence.

It remains to be seen what the plans are for Morrissey following his IMPACT debut. However, in aligning himself with Eric Young he is surely going to be seeing a lot of TV time.