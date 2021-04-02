Hulk Hogan On Who Should Win The World Title Matches At WrestleMania

The upcoming WrestleMania event will feature a number of title matches and the wrestling veteran Hulk Hogan has revealed who he would like to win two of the biggest championship bouts at the Show Of Shows.

The Hulkster recently appeared on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves where he talked about things such as his career, his catchphrases, and more.

Talking about the big matches at the upcoming event, Hogan revealed which star he would like to win the WWE championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre:

“Bobby, his accolades are a mile long, he’s the real deal brother, he’s a real badass. I’m really hooked on Drew McIntyre. Something about his presence, something about his intensity, he loves this business and I’ve been in his corner since day one so I’m really hoping that Drew steps up and things go his way.”

The former world champion also discussed the triple threat Universal championship match among Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Hulk Hogan said that he would like The Rated R Superstar to win the bout:

“As far as the other main event, they turned that into a three-way so that’s kind of like ‘Jump Ball’ time. It’s going to be pretty crazy but Edge has made a heck of a showing as of late. He looks like he’s really hungry and in my opinion, I’d love to see it go Edge’s way.

Nothing from Daniel or Roman Reign’s, Roman I’ve been following since he’s a kid, I know he is intense, but for some reason when I saw Edge standing over both those guys with a chair he looks like a bad, dangerous guy right now.”

Hulk Hogan will not only be hosting WrestleMania alongside Titus O’Neil, but he will also become a two times WWE Hall Of Famer during the WrestleMania weekend when he will get inducted as part of the nWo.