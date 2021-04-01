Hulk Hogan Praises Titus O’Neil & His Charity Work

Hulk Hogan was Corey Graves’ guest this week on After the Bell. Hogan talked about hosting WrestleMania this year and his relationship with Titus O’Neil.

“To come back here to my hometown and to have Titus with me, hopefully the new Mayor of Florida, who knows? But to have Titus with me, we’re coming in wide open, guns a blazing, to show everybody that the Super Bowl was cool but WrestleMania is the greatest show in the world.”

Hogan would continue to say that hosting WrestleMania in Tampa “tops his career off.”

“These people they know my history,” Hogan said of the people in Tampa. “They know the good, and they know the bad. They know I’m just a normal guy here running around Tampa.”

Hogan would continue to praise Titus O’Neil’s charity work during the interview.

“He’s the bomb dot com,” Hogan said about Titus when asked.

“When I started working with the Boys Club again, through the WWE, I got to work hand-in-hand with Titus,” Hogan continued. “I mean, this brother is for real. There is no holes in his boat, there’s no agenda. He straight-up actually cares about these kids and these people.”

“I live here and this is 24/7. He’s not messing around, he works with the community, he works with the town, I mean he’s involved in every aspect of making life better in the Tampa Bay area. For me to live here and see the local news and see the stuff that he does, it’s just amazing. I wish we had about 10,000 more just like him, the world would be a much better place.”