Impact Results (4/8): Rich Swann Sends Message To Kenny Omega

Impact Wrestling returned to Thursday night this week. Last night’s show was their first one back in their old/new time slot. Kenny Omega would make his in-ring debut on the weekly Impact television show. He’d team with the Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards in the main event.

Impact Wrestling 4/8 Quick Results:

Rosemary, Jordynne Grace & Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood, Nevaeh & Alisha Matt Cardona vs Jake Something – No Contest Sami Callihan & Trey Miguel defeated XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) Chris Sabin w/ James Storm defeated Deaner Rich Swann, Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards defeated Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/ Don Callis

Rich Swann Gives Kenny Omega Reason To Worry

The main event this week saw Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers take on Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards. During the match, Swann proved a few things to the Super Elite which could give Omega reason to worry about their match at Rebellion.

Near the end of the match, Swann reversed out of the 1-Winged Angel. Swann then was able to hit his Phoenix Splash on Omega and looked to have the AEW World Champion beat. Don Callis pulled Omega out of the ring, however, preventing the pin from taking place.

The babyface team then focussed on Karl Anderson, and Swann gave him a Phoenix Splash and got the win for his team. As the show ended, Matt Striker noted on commentary that Swann proved he can reverse the 1-Winged Angel and that he is immune to Don Callis’ mind games.

Violent By Design Lays A Trap

Chris Sabin took on Deaner in singles action this week. He picked up the win with the Cradle Shock but VOD had a plan for after the match. The camera cut backstage to Eric Young, who said that Storm had walked right into their trap. Then it was revealed that Joe Doering had attacked Chris Harris. Meanwhile back in the ring, Rhino took out Storm and Deaner took out Sabin as Young said that Harris’ blood was on Storm’s hands.

Trey Miguel & Sami Callihan Defeat Team XXXL

Sami Callihan has said that he wants to mentor Trey Miguel, but the former member of the Rascalz does not seem to be having it. Trey reluctantly joined Sami for this match but only to get revenge on Team XXXL and not to align with Sami. Although they never got along during the match, Callihan and Trey picked up the win after Trey made Larry D submit to the Hourglass.

After the match, Sami tried to raise Trey’s hand but Trey refused.

Brian Myers Attacks Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona was wrestling Jake Something this week when Brian Myers attacked, causing a no-contest. He attacked Cardona and then tossed Something eye-first into the steel steps. Myers then got on the mic and accepted Cardona’s challenge for a match at Rebellion.

Rosemary, Jordynne Grace & Havok defeat Tenille Dashwood, Nevaeh & Alisha

Things opened up with Knockouts action this week. After being attacked by her former partner last week, Havok is now firmly on the babyface side of the division. Havok and Neveah would go through a table together on the outside as Rosemary put away Alisha with Red Wedding inside the ring.

New Arrivals Teased

Impact is teasing two new arrivals to the promotion at the moment. There appears to be a punk rock act on their way to the company.

Also, “Let’s Get Wilde” might be teasing the return of a former Knockout.

.@DeonnaPurrazzo respects everything @Phenom_Jazz has done for women's wrestling but The Virtuosa is building the foundation for a new generation. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/T4p9jUvgPU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 9, 2021

Knockouts Title vs Career Match

Deonna Purazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Deonna Purazzo (c) vs. Jazz Knockouts #1 Contender Weapons Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan vs. Jordynne Grace

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan vs. Jordynne Grace Hardcore Tag-Team Match

Violent By Design (Deaner, Eric Young, Joe Doering & Rhino) vs. Tommy Dreamer & TBD

Violent By Design (Deaner, Eric Young, Joe Doering & Rhino) vs. Tommy Dreamer & TBD Blindfold Hardcore Match

Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

Brian Myers vs. Jake Something TBD & TJP vs. TBD & Josh Alexander vs. TBD & Ace Austin

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus

Chairly Legal

Hernandez vs. Mahabali Shera