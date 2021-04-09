Johnny Gargano Retains North American Title At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano defended the North American Title against Bronson Reed at Thursday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 event from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Peacock.

The match saw Gargano work over the ribs of the big man throughout it. Somehow, Gargano hit a reverse hurricanrana at one point. After Reed missed a moonsault off the top rope, Gargano connected with his finisher for the win.

Reed earned this title match by working the Gauntlet Eliminator match on Wednesday night against Leon Ruff (first participant), Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant), Cameron Grimes (fourth participant), Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) and LA Knight (final participant).

Gargano’s title reign began back on December 7, 2020 at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames special when he beat Leon Ruff and Damien Priest in a triple threat match. Ruff shockingly won the title from Gargano on NXT TV just a few weeks before this special last year after getting help from Priest distracting Gargano.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show on NXT on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues this feud or goes in a different direction. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.