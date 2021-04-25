LA Knight Talks Being Hated In NXT For The First Three Months

Former IMPACT World Champion and NXT Superstar LA Knight recently spoke to Busted Open Radio. The outspoken Superstar discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including why he was ‘hated’ during his first three months on the NXT brand.

“I have to say that I’m a bit of an introvert, I stay to myself” LA Knight began on Busted Open. “Especially if I don’t know people. So if I’m brand new to a locker room? I’ll say hello to everybody, and I’ll just kind of go off by myself; because in my mind I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to bother anybody.’”

“If somebody wants to talk to me or if I have something really important to say? I’ll approach them” LA Knight added. “But otherwise I’m going to say hello, and then I’m gonna go do my own thing. That’s until somebody shows an interest or whatever starts talking to me.”

LA Knight on NXT Career

LA Knight finished by revealing that it usually takes a while to get ‘used’ to him in a locker room situation. This has led to him not being liked straight away in some of the places he has worked, including NXT.

“So now you see me carrying myself in a certain way; then you see what I do in the ring on a microphone, which is uber confident” Knight added. “And all of a sudden I’m not talking to anybody in the back and then people are like what ‘who the hell’s this guy think he is?’”

“When I got to NXT the first time here, I was hated for like the first three months” LA Knight concluded. “And it’s usually like a three month period before everybody kind of figures out like, ‘oh wait, this guy’s actually okay.’

