Mark Henry Plans To Wrestle Again This Year After Turning 50

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is considering a return to the ring. The World’s Strongest Man isn’t looking for a Goldberg style championship run, nor an awe-inspiring return like Edge. No, his reasons for wanting to get back into the squared circle are far simpler and more fitting for a man of his character and poise.

Henry turns 50 years old on June 12th. During a recent episode of Busted Open on Sirius XM, he revealed his desire to wrestle again after reaching this big milestone.

“I’ll be 50 years old, and I want to be able to say I wrestled after I was 50 and had a good match,” said Henry. “I wrestled in four decades, and that I was able to help somebody in the process or bring attention to somebody that nobody knew. So that’s the whole point in me doing it.”

You can listen to his comments in the player embedded below:

"I plan on having a match in the next 6 months."@TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 who he wants to face and why he's planning a World's Strongest Comeback. pic.twitter.com/ScY5dfqJRW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 27, 2021

Mark Henry has been a great ambassador for the sport. It is only fitting that his desire to return is to not only prove a point to himself, but also to help the younger generation of superstars gain valuable in-ring experience.

Henry is now part of the management structure at SWE yet when asked if he would make his return for this promotion his response was somewhat coy.

“I’m kind of right now a WWE lifer but only God knows what the future holds.”

Could We See a Leaner Meaner Mark Henry?

Henry went on to say that he would love to have one more match with Randy Orton. Orton is a wrestler who many seem to think is the best star in WWE right now. There can be no denying that Henry has kept in shape since stepping away from the ring. Henry looks very trim if a recent Covid vaccination pose is anything to go by.

While this makes it sound like he would come back to help out Vince, you can’t help but think seeing Mark Henry square off against Paul Wight in an AEW ring would be a great thing to watch. If he happens to give MJF an Olympic slam along the way I’m sure nobody would object.