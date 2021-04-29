MLW Fusion Results (4/28): Tom Lawlor vs Marshall Von Erich

MLW Fusion on 4/28 featured the Von Erichs and Team Filthy continuing their rivalry. Tom Lawlor would take on Marshall Von Erich in the main event. The full show is available in the player below:
MLW Fusion 4/28 Quick Results:
- Ross Von Erich defeated Dominic Garrini
- Bu Ku Dao defeated El Hijo de LA Park
- Tom Lawlor defeated Marshall Von Erich via referee stoppage
The Von Erichs Strike First Against Team Filthy
The first match of the night also featured the rivalry between the Von Erichs and Team Filthy. Ross Von Erich picked up the victory over Dominic Garrini in just over 5 minutes after countering a suplex into a modified falcon arrow.
After the match, the two factions came to blows in the ring and had to be separated by referees.
Tom Lawlor Enlists Help From Tim Donaghy
After Garrini’s loss to Ross Von Erich, Team Filthy got nervous. They were shown in the back discussing strategy and Lawlor called someone. It was later revealed that Lawlor called disgraced former NBA official, Tim Donaghy. Lawlor was later shown in the back giving an envelope to Donaghy.
Later in the show, Lawlor and Donaghy confronted Marshall Von Erich and forced him to take a drug test. When Von Erich returned with a full cup, however, he just tossed it back in Lawlor’s face instead.
Bu Ku Dao Picks Up Another Big Victory
After a recent victory over his former mentor, TJP, Bu Ku Dao picked up another big win this week on Fusion. He picked up the victory over Azteca Underground’s El Hijo de LA Park after a diving flat-liner.
Immediately after the match ended, a worried-looking Salina de la Renta stormed away from the ring area. Later in the show, she was shown being shoved into the back of a car by a masked assailant, possibly an associate of “El Jefe.” She appeared to have escaped later, however.
Bu Ku Dao cut a promo after the match saying he hates TJP, that it’s his time now, and his victory this week was dedicated to his parents.
Lio Rush No Shows Media Event
Middleweight champion Lio Rush no-showed a media event ahead of next week’s title match against former champion Myron Reed. MLW would later announce that he has been fined for missing the event.
Tom Lawlor Defeats Marshall Von Erich In The Main Event
In the night’s main event, Marshall Von Erich and Tom Lawlor would go one-on-one. Von Erich came out with his knee taped up and Lawlor made a point to target the injured limb throughout the match. This included hitting Marshall with a wrench to the knee while the referee’s back was turned.
The match looked to be over around the 11-minute mark when Von Erich hit the Claw Slam but surprisingly, Lawlor kicked out. Shortly after, Lawlor locked in the leg lock and Marshall passed out due to pain. The ref called for the bell and Lawlor picked up a huge victory via referee stoppage.
Team Filthy and the Von Erichs continued the fight after the match with ACH coming out to help the brothers. The brawl would spill to the back and all around the arena to end the show.
Coming Up In MLW
MLW’s upcoming schedule looks like this:
Saturday May 1st:
- MLW debuts on VICE TV at 12 PM.
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021
- MLW World Middleweight Championship
Lio Rush (c) vs Myron Reed
- Richard Holliday vs TBA
Wednesday, May 12th, 2021
- MLW Underground Classic episode featuring Terry Funk vs Steve Corino
July 10th, 2021
- MLW begins a new season with a show at Philadelphia’s famed 2300 Arena