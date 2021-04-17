News On The Backstage Reaction To Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks

On night 1 of WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship in the main event. According to sources who spoke with SI.com, the match was universally praised backstage.

“Sources within WWE say there was universal praise for the work of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in their match at WrestleMania 37,” wrote Justin Barrasso. He would continue to say that at one point Reginald had been shoehorned into their program but in the end, the decision was made to let the two wrestlers perform on their own.

The report would even continue to say that internally Belair-Banks is considered the bigger program in comparison to Roman Reigns right now.

- Advertisement -

“Internally, Banks and Belair is the single biggest narrative in WWE, with the work of universal champion Roman Reigns a close second,” Barrasso continued.

Belair spoke to CBS Sports about her experience at WrestleMania.

“It’s still hitting me. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it,” Belair said. “It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, even since we found out. It was announced I was going to be the main event on my birthday and it was like I was trying to wrap my mind around that. But before I could, we were standing out there. That’s why I was so emotional. That’s when it hit me that we were the main event, when I was standing out there across from Sasha Banks. Then, having my hand raised as SmackDown women’s champion, it hit me when I heard the fans and when I was celebrating with my family and my husband, but I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it. I keep saying it feels like a dream. It still feels so unreal, but I know it’s so real.”